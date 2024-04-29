Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

NYSE NTR opened at $52.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,686,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

