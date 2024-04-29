Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $52.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,686,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.