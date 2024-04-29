NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011292 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,750.43 or 0.99989913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012230 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00103216 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

