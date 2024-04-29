O-I Glass (OI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. O-I Glass has set its FY24 guidance at $2.25 to $2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.250-2.650 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OI opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

OI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

