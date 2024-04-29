O-I Glass (OI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. O-I Glass has set its FY24 guidance at $2.25 to $2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.250-2.650 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
O-I Glass Stock Up 1.5 %
OI opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O-I Glass
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than O-I Glass
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.