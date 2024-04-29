Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.70%.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,101.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

