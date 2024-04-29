Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0932 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $625.88 million and $17.67 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.14 or 0.05092534 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00053370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021216 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003414 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09410321 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $18,048,759.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

