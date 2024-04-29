Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 0%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.35 and last traded at $67.75. 1,622,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,517,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,697,000 after buying an additional 125,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

