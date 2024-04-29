Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.
Oil States International Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $4.33 on Monday. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $278.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.
Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Equities analysts predict that Oil States International will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
About Oil States International
Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.
