Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

Oil States International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $4.33 on Monday. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $278.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Equities analysts predict that Oil States International will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oil States International

About Oil States International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 63.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 528,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,298 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Oil States International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,007,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 179,186 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oil States International by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.