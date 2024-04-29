Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLN. Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,020. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,196,000 after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Olin by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Olin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,167,000 after purchasing an additional 126,587 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,974,000 after purchasing an additional 397,050 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Olin by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

