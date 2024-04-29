Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Olin stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Olin by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Olin by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

