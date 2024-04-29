OMG Network Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001007 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $88.10 million and approximately $13.35 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00053438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00021342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001075 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

