OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,794.50

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $95,142.33 and $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

OmniaVerse Token Trading

