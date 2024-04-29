Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 5,029.17%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncternal Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert James Wills bought 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $27,650.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $92,736 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,010 shares during the quarter. Oncternal Therapeutics comprises about 0.3% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned about 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

