One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.06

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

One Media iP Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of LON OMIP opened at GBX 4.45 ($0.05) on Monday. One Media iP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.45 ($0.09). The stock has a market cap of £9.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.85.

Get One Media iP Group alerts:

One Media iP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

Receive News & Ratings for One Media iP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media iP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.