One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.06

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
One Media iP Group Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of LON OMIP opened at GBX 4.45 ($0.05) on Monday. One Media iP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.45 ($0.09). The stock has a market cap of £9.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.85.
One Media iP Group Company Profile
