ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ONEOK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $81.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $81.81.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

