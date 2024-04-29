Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68-1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.
Onsemi Trading Up 2.5 %
ON stock opened at $68.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Onsemi
About Onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Onsemi
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.