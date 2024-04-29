Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68-1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Onsemi Trading Up 2.5 %

ON stock opened at $68.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Onsemi

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.