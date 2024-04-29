OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,030,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 93,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 23.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. 480,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,943,345. The company has a market cap of $902.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,368,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,220,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,519 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 648,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,549,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 405,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 327,836 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPK

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.