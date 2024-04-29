Oppenheimer Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $500.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $509.18.

Shares of META opened at $443.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $494.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total transaction of $287,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $958,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,883.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,277,048 shares of company stock worth $620,679,759 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $11,285,855,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,752,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,695,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

