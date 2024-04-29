OptiNose’s (OPTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 481.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

OptiNose Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $96.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.24.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OptiNose

In other OptiNose news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,310.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,132,263.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $36,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,802.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,477 shares of company stock valued at $138,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $18,768,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,899,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 71.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,189 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,050,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 83,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 139.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

