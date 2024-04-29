Orca Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,090,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,686,487. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.86.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

