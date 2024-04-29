Orca Investment Management LLC Purchases 359 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.64. 2,131,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,042. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.