Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 2.5% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $125.04. 1,725,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,276. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

