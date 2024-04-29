Ordinals Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $868.31 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.35 or 0.00065534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ordinals has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Ordinals has a market cap of $868.31 million and approximately $123.25 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 41.45294172 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $104,840,471.84 traded over the last 24 hours.”

