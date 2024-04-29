Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $81.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $323,703.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORA opened at $63.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.97%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

