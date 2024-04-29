Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Posts Earnings Results

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

Shares of PFLC opened at $9.50 on Monday. Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

