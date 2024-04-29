Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Posts Earnings Results

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.
Pacific Financial Price Performance
Shares of PFLC opened at $9.50 on Monday. Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.
About Pacific Financial
