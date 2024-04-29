Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPBI. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $21.98 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 169.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.98 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 279,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 55,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,437,000 after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 320,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

