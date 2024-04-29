Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.17.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPBI

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.98 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1,015.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Polsky purchased 1,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.