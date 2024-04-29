PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

PAGS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,560. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

