Palamina (CVE:PA) Trading 28% Higher

Shares of Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) were up 28% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 92,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 39,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Palamina Trading Up 52.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

Palamina Company Profile

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

