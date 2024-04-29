Palmer Knight Co Trims Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Palmer Knight Co lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for 4.1% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,009,000 after purchasing an additional 141,375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 257.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,978,000 after purchasing an additional 104,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,637,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $665.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $648.22 and a 200 day moving average of $594.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $454.70 and a twelve month high of $704.84.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

