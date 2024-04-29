Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Up 1.3%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $303.89 and last traded at $295.27. 1,415,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,371,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.58.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,917 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,203. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 74,677 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

