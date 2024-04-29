Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of NiSource by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

