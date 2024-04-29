Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 2,641 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

