Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sempra by 101.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 147.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,205 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,545 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Sempra Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SRE opened at $71.32 on Monday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s payout ratio is 51.77%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

