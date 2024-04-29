Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $232,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.6 %

MAA stock opened at $129.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $158.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.06 and its 200-day moving average is $128.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

