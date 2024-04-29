Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DTE Energy from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $109.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.27. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.