Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $411,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,479,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 376.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,282.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,351.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $813.56. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $266.00 and a twelve month high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total value of $2,569,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total value of $2,569,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.39, for a total value of $255,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,452 shares of company stock worth $120,206,247. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,733.75.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

