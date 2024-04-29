Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $461,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after acquiring an additional 488,917 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17,727.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 371,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 369,786 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8,801.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,035,000 after acquiring an additional 258,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 88.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 414,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,374,000 after purchasing an additional 195,025 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $81.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $97.34.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

