Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 19.8% in the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 25.4% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 47,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,423,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $173.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.42 and a 1 year high of $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

