Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,071 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $106.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

