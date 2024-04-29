Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FNDE opened at $28.33 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $28.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.