Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 57,988 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,000. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,479,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

