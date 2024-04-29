Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 34.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -5.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

