Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 665 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $268.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

