Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Short Interest Down 16.1% in April

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,550,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 86,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARA. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,277,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,884,002. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,842,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $41,497,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

