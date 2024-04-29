Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Raised by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,539 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after acquiring an additional 927,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,441,000 after purchasing an additional 554,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 466,890 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

PAYX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.39.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

