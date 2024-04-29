Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PYCR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Paycor HCM Trading Up 1.4 %

PYCR opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. Equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

