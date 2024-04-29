Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:PAYOW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.31. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,338. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Payoneer Global
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- onsemi: The Rebound is ON for This Chip Stock
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.