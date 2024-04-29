Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PAYOW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.31. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,338. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

