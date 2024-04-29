PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

PCCW Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PCCWY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.22. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

Get PCCW alerts:

PCCW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.