PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PENN. Mizuho started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. 1,406,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628,974. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after buying an additional 271,254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after purchasing an additional 725,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,758,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,556,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.