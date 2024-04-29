PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

